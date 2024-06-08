Free Fishing Weekend lets anyone fish on Louisiana's public waters without a license

BATON ROUGE — State wildlife officials this weekend are letting people fish without requiring them to hold a fishing license.

The Free Fishing Weekend is intended to introduce more people to fishing.

"Each year we designate a weekend of fishing with no need to purchase a fishing license as an incentive for families and friends to enjoy one of our state's most beloved pastimes," said Madison Sheahan, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. "Please take this opportunity to make memories with your loved ones, and introduce them to the great sport of fishing."

The only thing waived this weekend is the fishing license requirement. Those going out must still comply with size limits, seasonal limits and catch limits. Gear restrictions also remain in effect.

The agency says it stocked 17 ponds with adult-sized catfish. Its Facebook page has the locations of the ponds and the dates they were stocked. It also has recipes.

At other times of the year, anyone 18 or older must possess a fishing license to fish on Louisiana's public waters.