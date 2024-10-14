Free event offers immunizations, screenings for seniors

GONZALES - A free event being hosted Tuesday will offer screenings and immunizations for senior citizens.

The Seniors and Lawmen Together Fall Health Expo is being held Tuesday at the Lamar Dixon REV building in Gonzales starting at 9 a.m.. Seniors can bring their insurance card in to receive free immunizations and screenings.

There will also be music, food, and door prizes.

For more information on the event, contact Misty Turner with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at mturner@ascensionsheriff.com or 225-621-8827.