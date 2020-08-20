Free COVID-19 testing now being offered on LSU's campus

BATON ROUGE - With the fall semester set to officially start on Monday, free coronavirus testing is now being offered on campus at LSU for students, faculty and anyone else who needs to be tested.

It comes one day after the university began releasing positive case numbers reported to school officials. As of Thursday, LSU says 25 students and staff have reported positive test results for the virus.

Testing is available from Thursday, August 20 until Saturday, August 29 and is located in front of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and on the corner of Tower Drive and Free Speech Plaza in front of the Student Union.

Hours of operations will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.