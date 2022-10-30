Fred's in Tigerland owners donate bomb-sniffing dog to BRPD

BATON ROUGE - The owners of a Tigerland bar gifted the Baton Rouge Police Department their newest doggy detective.

Nita, a two-year-old Belgian Malanois from Hungary, made a big jump to Baton Rouge in April and just started working in BRPD's K-9 unit.

Nita has been training for most of her life and can detect the threat of bombs with just her nose.

"She is trained up on 22 different explosive odors right now, so it's a lot that goes in to the training and upkeep with her," Nita's handler Lt. Scotty Bowman said.

A well-trained K-9 like Nita isn't cheap, costing around $10,000, and she was gifted to BRPD by the owners of Fred's Bar.

"Mark and I kind of heard that the explosives K-9 detective before her retired after a long service, and what's cooler than buying a dog that's well-trained?" said Jason Nay, co-owner of Fred's. "She's so gorgeous, and we're so ecstatic to help out."