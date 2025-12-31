48°
Franklin authorities ask for help finding man wanted on arson, attempted murder charges

3 hours 12 minutes 5 seconds ago Wednesday, December 31 2025 Dec 31, 2025 December 31, 2025 6:30 PM December 31, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FRANKLIN — Authorities in Franklin are looking for a man accused of arson and attempted murder in connection with a house fire on Robert Street.

Jrevon Anderson is wanted for aggravated arson and three counts of attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly set fire to a home on Dec. 27, the Franklin Fire Department said.

FFD said it, in an investigation with Franklin Police and the State Fire Marshal's Office, identified Anderson as a suspect.

Anyone with information on Anderson's whereabouts should call the police department at 337-828-1716 or the fire marshal's tip hotline at 1-844-954-1221.

