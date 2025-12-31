48°
Latest Weather Blog
Franklin authorities ask for help finding man wanted on arson, attempted murder charges
FRANKLIN — Authorities in Franklin are looking for a man accused of arson and attempted murder in connection with a house fire on Robert Street.
Jrevon Anderson is wanted for aggravated arson and three counts of attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly set fire to a home on Dec. 27, the Franklin Fire Department said.
FFD said it, in an investigation with Franklin Police and the State Fire Marshal's Office, identified Anderson as a suspect.
Trending News
Anyone with information on Anderson's whereabouts should call the police department at 337-828-1716 or the fire marshal's tip hotline at 1-844-954-1221.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Harlem Berry to stay at LSU, Spears to hit portal
-
LSU gymnastics prepares for Open Mike Night
-
New LSU OC Charlie Weis doing double-duty for Rebs and Tigers
-
The EBR Bob Pettit Basketball Tournament wraps up with championship game
-
LSU men's basketball closes out 2025 with a win over Southern Miss