Franklin and Centerville Fire Departments respond to Friday night house fire on St. John Street

FRANKLIN — The Franklin and Centerville Fire Departments responded to a Friday night house fire on St. John Street in Franklin.

According to Franklin Fire Chief Chuck Bourgois, fire crews arrived around 6:15 p.m. to find fire coming from the rear of the home, with the residents safely waiting outside.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire within 20 minutes, and further investigation revealed the cause of the fire was accidental, beginning in a utility room.

Investigators noted that there were no working smoke alarms in the home.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced residents. There were no reported injuries.