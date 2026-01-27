Frank Pitts, Southern University graduate who played in first Super Bowl, dies at 82

BATON ROUGE — Frank Pitts, a Southern University graduate who went on to play in the first Super Bowl, has died. He was 82 years old.

Pitt died on Jan. 16 and was honored at a funeral at Faith Chapel Church of God along Staring Lane on Jan. 23. His wife of 60 years, Diane Pitts, as well as his three children, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren honored him at his funeral.

Pitts, who was born in South Carolina and grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, eventually went on to attend Southern University. His career as a wide receiver eventually led to being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs, a team he played for during the first-ever Super Bowl in 1967.

Unfortunately, Pitts' Chiefs lost that first game 10-35 to the Green Bay Packers, but his Super Bowl days were far from over. He eventually played on the Chiefs' Super Bowl IV winning team in New Orleans, beating the Minnesota Vikings 23-7.

Pitts would also spend time as a Cleveland Brown, an Oakland Raider and an Atlanta Falcon before continuing in the NFL as a scout. He eventually became a coach for high school and college athletes.

Pitts returned to Southern as the Director of the F.G. Clark Activity Center and receivers coach for the Jaguars' football team. He was also sergeant-at-arms for the Louisiana State Senate.

The Super Bowl champion's legacy continues with his grandson, Brandon Bolden, who played running back at Ole Miss and before playing with the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders. Bolden has been on two Super Bowl-winning Patriots teams.