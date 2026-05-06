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Fran U campus organization raises $1,000 for veteran support through community service
BATON ROUGE — A Fran U student organization donated $1,000 to a nonprofit that supports veterans.
The Franciscan University Environmental Care Organization, or ECO, presented the Wounded Warrior Project with a giant check on campus.
ECO raised the funds by serving the community, including cleaning graveyards and lake restoration efforts.
The funds will go toward anything the veterans need.
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ECO also plans to raise funds to provide a disabled veteran with a mobile chair.
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