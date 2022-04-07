64°
Latest Weather Blog
Fox accused of biting U.S. Capitol visitors captured by police
D.C. - A reportedly aggressive fox who is accused of biting visitors of the U.S. Capitol was captured by Capitol Police early Tuesday afternoon.
U.S. Capitol Police posted on social media that the fox was in custody.
#BREAKING: Captured. pic.twitter.com/LJAn2ZjH9J— U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 5, 2022
Trending News
Police warned visitors to not approach any foxes in the area.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
City, Parish officials fed up with crime and violent groups in Baton...
-
LSU no longer planning implosion for Kirby Smith demolition
-
New House Bill would use public money for private schooling
-
Sinkhole, drainage pipe repaired after two-year wait
-
Driver left behind vehicle, gaping hole after plowing into business on Coursey...