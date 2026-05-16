Fourth-annual Louisiana Cann Festival offers cannabis-themed workshops, art and live music

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Cann Festival returned to Baton Rouge on Saturday for its fourth year, with organizers calling it the biggest one yet.

The cannabis-themed event, known as LCFest, took place at Galvez Plaza for most of the day.

Organizers described the festival as more than just a festival, saying it was built around education, empowerment and cultural connection.

Musical performers included headliner KAMAUU, Cupid, Snug, Joe Scott, HD For President and Blue Widow, along with regional talent and DJs throughout the day.

Festival attendees enjoyed local food and retail vendors, as well as "wellness & movement sessions" like "Puff & Flow" and guided yoga.

Creative experiences included "Puff & Paint," featuring custom canvases by local artists and other interactive art activations.

A live art showcase featured local artists painting and selling their work on site. The festival also had an exotic car show, a fashion show spotlighting local designers and community spaces for connection and relaxation.

LCFest also offered free medical cannabis card evaluations for all ticket holders and access to expungement services for a limited number of attendees.