Four workers escape building collapse, gas-fueled fire Thursday

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a building collapse that resulted in a gas leak and fire at a building off Nicholson Drive Thursday.

No one was injured at the scene, which was at a business located at 2615 Nicholson Drive between McKinley and Grant Street.

It happened around lunchtime Thursday.

The fire department believes a brick wall collapsed at the site, causing a gas leak and fire. After being dispatched to a report of an explosion, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the building didn't explode, but rather, the collapse of the brick wall caused the fire.

It wasn't clear why the wall failed.

There were no injuries.

WBRZ news reporter and anchor Taylor Rubach was at the scene. She reported four workers were inside the building doing work when the wall fell and the fire erupted. The workers told WBRZ, the wall fell onto a gas meter.