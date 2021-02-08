Four state troopers face arrest after investigation into use of force encounters

MONROE - Four troopers with Louisiana State Police are facing criminal charges after an investigation into use of force of encounters.

LSP Superintendent Lamar Davis made the decision Monday to arrest four members of State Police's Troop F, sources said. Further details regarding the encounters that prompted the investigation or the troopers involved were not immediately available.

The troopers had not been booked into jail as of Monday afternoon.

Troop F is stationed in the Monroe area, where Ronald Greene died following a run-in with state troopers back in 2019. Leaked body camera audio from the incident captured one of the troopers saying he "beat the ever living f***" out of Greene and choked him after a vehicle pursuit.

Greene's family said at the time they were initially told by State Police his death resulted from injuries he sustained in a wreck at the end of the chase. Photos obtained by WBRZ showed the vehicle seemingly sustained little damage in the crash.

The Investigative Unit reported on that violent encounter last year after the trooper heard in that recording, Chris Hollingsworth, was put on leave more than a year after the incident. Hollingsworth was issued termination papers weeks after that and then died in a single-vehicle crash, which many have called a suicide.

Another trooper, Jacob Brown, was charged last year in a separate use of force incident that happened in the Monroe area in 2019. Attorneys representing Aaron Bowman said Brown dragged Bowman to the ground and struck him more than a dozen times.

Brown's arrest record suggested he deliberately mislabeled video from the arrest as a "citizen encounter," even though he considered it a use of force encounter, in an effort to hide it from his superiors.

Both of those incidents happened during the tenure of former Louisiana State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves, who retired last year in the wake of several controversies at LSP.

A State Police spokesperson said the agency would release more information regarding the arrests Monday.