Four qualify to replace EBR judge who gave up district seat for spot at 1st Circuit

BATON ROUGE — Four people have qualified to run for a seat on the 19th Judicial District Court that came open when Judge Wilson Fields was elected to Louisiana's First Circuit Court of Appeal.

Each of the candidates is a Democrat. Those who qualified are Dele Adebamiji, Elzie Alford Jr., Vicky Jones and Vernon Thomas. The election will be held Oct. 11 and if no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, a runoff will be held in November.

Fields was elected to the 1st Circuit without opposition this year and replaced John Michael Guidry, who was elected to the state Supreme Court. At the 19th JDC, Fields served as chief judge.

The three-day qualifying period for the October election ended Friday. One other race in Baton Rouge is for a City Court judgeship; it drew Republicans Calli Boudreaux and Brenden Craig. In Zachary, only Tracey Taylor-Jarrell entered the race for a school board seat.

Other races in the Baton Rouge area:

ASCENSION

Parish Council District 11: Jennifer DeFrances (R) and Corey Parrilioux (R); both are from Prairieville.

School Board District 2: Mike Anderson (no party) and Willie Robinson (R); both are from Gonzales.

ASSUMPTION

School Board Ward 4: Alexis Boutain (D) and Chelsie Rodrigue (no party); both are from Napoleonville.

Justice of the Peace: Tracy Comeaux (no party) from Pierre Part.

IBERVILLE

Constable Ward 4: Harry "Gil" Banta Jr (independent) and Helen Dotson (D); both are from Plaquemine.

POINTE COUPEE

Constable District 11: No candidates.

ST. HELENA

Assessor: Kent Blades of Kentwood (no party), Phillip Lee (D) and Gloria Tanner (D) of Greensburg.

ST. MARY

District Attorney (part of 16th Judicial District): Mike Haik of New Iberia (R).

TANGIPAHOA

Constable Ward 4: Donnie Grace Jr. of Amite (R)

WEST BATON ROUGE

Justice of the Peace Ward 6: Ross Rumfola of Bueche (no party).

Constable Ward 2: Gary Dupuy of Addis (R), Amanda Southon (no party) and Duane Vince (no party) of Brusly.