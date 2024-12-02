Four propositions funding Iberville Parish Schools' salaries, facilities on December ballot

PLAQUEMINE - The Superintendent of Iberville Parish Schools is urging people to vote in favor of four propositions on the Dec. 7 ballot.

"We're not getting a penny more of state funding and we're not getting a penny more of federal money, so it's critical and vital for us to have these tax revenues in place," Superintendent Louis Voiron said.

The largest tax renewal proposed could generate $29 million annually and would go toward paying salaries, improving schools and building new facilities. Voiron said this particular proposition of 26 mills is actually a decrease of five millage points from the previous rate.

"Any type of capital outlay projects whether it's new construction, whether it's additions, whether it's renovations, whether it's replacements, all of that is funded by local revenue," Voiron said.

Another proposition renews a property tax that helps pay for alternative school programs. It would bring the school system an estimated $2 million each year.

The third tax renewal has a slight decrease and would bring in an estimated $5.4 million each year. Those dollars would go toward operation and maintenance.

"Just keeping our air conditioning systems running is an extremely expensive proposition. We made about seven to eight million dollars worth of HVAC expenditures over the last 18 months," Voiron said.

The fourth proposition also has a renewal at a lower rate, bringing in $9.5 million dollars to pay salaries and benefits.

"People talk about the teacher shortage a lot. We also have shortages in other positions. Bus driver positions, custodial positions, and school food service positions. We want to keep our employee compensation higher than the surrounding districts so we can get those positions filled as well," Voiron said.

Voiron added that the school system is able to propose renewals at lower rates because of recent increases in local revenues from property taxes.