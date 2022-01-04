31°
Four people escape Plank Road area house fire caused by electrical problem
BATON ROUGE - First responders were called to a house fire in a residential area off Plank Road early Tuesday morning.
According to representatives with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, it was shortly after midnight when four people were in a Sumrall Drive home where the attic suddenly caught fire.
They were able to exit the home without injury and call authorities.
When the fire department arrived, first responders swiftly contained the blaze and extinguished it in less than 30 minutes.
Fire officials say the cause of the incident was an electrical issue, adding that the fire appeared to have started near the home's furnace.
No one was injured during the blaze, but the incident did result in $15,000 in damages.
