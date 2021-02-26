69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Four homeruns propel LSU past Youngstown State

1 hour 46 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, February 26 2021 Feb 26, 2021 February 26, 2021 9:40 PM February 26, 2021 in Sports
Source: LSU Athletics
By: WBRZ Sports

Baton Rouge – No. 11 LSU is powered to a 6-2 victory over Youngstown State with six shutout innings pitched by Jaden Hill and four homeruns, Friday evening at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. 

LSU's Jaden Hill (2-0) earned the third victory of his career on Friday. Hill pitched six scoreless innings for the Tigers, his longest career outing, and allowed just one hit. The junior struck out four for the day, including two in the second inning. The LSU pitching staff allowed just two runs on six hits in nine innings. 

LSU opened the first inning with a single up the middle by freshman first baseman Tre' Morgan to get on base. Then, Cade Beloso homered to right field to score Morgan and give LSU a 2-0 lead. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days