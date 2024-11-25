Latest Weather Blog
Founder of Little Free Pantry stocking pantries ahead of holiday season
ZACHARY— The founder of Little Free Pantry is stocking up pantries across the Capitol Region ahead of the holiday season and looking for help to make sure every person has access to meals this Thanksgiving.
Ethan Jeffus said he collected over 3,000 nonperishable food items donated by Grace Rehab and Health Center. Those donations will go toward stocking Little Free Pantries across the region.
“Through communities just wanting to give back and see a need right here in their area and seek to address that need through the Little Free Pantries. It really makes a difference and shows how people can come together to make a lasting change," Jeffus said.
He set up six pantries in the Capitol region with support from Dave Co. Plumbing. He said he first started this initiative in 2022 to fight food insecurity across the state. Now, he has over 20 pantries statewide thanks to sponsorships.
He said the holidays make his mission more meaningful because this is a great time to give back and help feed families.
“The holidays are usually a happy time for us, but for some people, it’s a really sad time,” he said. “It’s a way to give back during the time of thinking about yourself and getting ready for everything you want for Christmas."
Jeffus said it is simple - you can drop off food items at your local Little Free Pantry.
The list of pantries in the Capitol region are:
Dave Co Plumbing
11946 Ferdinand Street
St. Francisville, LA
Dave Co Plumbing
13366 Hooper Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA
Captain Doug's Bait Shop
5155 Rosemound Loop Rd.
St. Francisville, LA
Hug Your People Park
4734 Main Street
Zachary, LA
Indian Mound Grocery
16935 Liberty Rd.
Central, LA
Smooch My Pooch
18235 Magnolia Bridge Rd.
Central, LA
Jeffus said if you would like partner for a food drive, or establish a Little Free Pantry in your community, you can reach out to Jeffus at his website.
