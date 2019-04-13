Foul play not suspected after woman found dead in East Feliciana Parish

EAST FELICIANA - Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday afternoon in East Feliciana Parish.

According to the sheriff's office, the body was located in the 19000 block of Highway 10. Investigators were unable to find anything suspicious at the scene. Foul play isn't suspected.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. The coroner's office is working to determine the cause of death.

Officials are waiting to notify the next of kin before releasing the woman's name.