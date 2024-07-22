Former Woodlawn High School coach arrested on new sex-related charges

BATON ROUGE — A second teenage victim has come forward accusing a former Woodlawn High School coach of indecent behavior and molestation.

Law officers filed new pornography and indecency complaints Monday against former Woodlawn High School assistant football coach Damien Clark, 25. He worked for the East Baton Rouge Parish School District under contract as an assistant football coach and substitute teacher until his dismissal last fall when he was accused of having inappropriate contact with a student.

Documents from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say Clark obtained two cell phone videos of a 15-year-old girl having sex with a male other than Clark. The other male said he had recorded the videos at his home in the summer of 2023 and that the girl involved shown in the video was the same person involved in the previous criminal complaint against Clark.

A second complaint filed Monday alleges Clark behaved indecently with a different girl between October 2022 and September 2023. The girl was 15 when the incidents started, court records said. Text messages included indecent conversations, and in an interview last September the second victim said Clark had molested her in a classroom, investigators said.

Deputies said that the second complaint was filed in September 2023, but Clark could not be located when the warrant was originally signed. Deputies said they believed Clark fled the state and U.S. Marshals were searching for him as well. Officials said he turned himself in before an upcoming court date.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School District last year terminated Clark's contract with the school system. In court filings last year, deputies said the victim's guardian told deputies about Clark and noted that text messages between them contained several instances of indecent behavior and inappropriate language.

Arrest documents said the incidents occurred at 15755 Jefferson Highway, the address of Woodlawn High School. The school system said Clark was not its direct employee but was under contract to teach and coach.