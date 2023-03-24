Former WBR sheriff's office employee arrested for lying during traffic stop, allegedly tried to intimidate officers

BRUSLY - A former West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office employee was arrested on three felony charges this week after she told a fictitious story during a traffic stop that led to an emergency response.

Watch live newscasts here

Angela Clayton Chelette was pulled over last week for speeding, specifically driving 58 in a 45. Chelette's mouth got the best of her, and when the Brusly Officer pulled her over, she's heard on his body camera telling him, "there's people out of their cars at the light. Arguing or something."

The officer asked for her license and registration, and she produced her former employer's work badge at the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. She said she was a former employee and now works at the Assessor's office.

Following WBRZ's reports Thursday, West Baton Rouge Parish Assessor Chris Guerin reached out and confirmed Chelette is not an employee of the office.

"For the record Angela Chelette is not currently employed by the West Baton Rouge Parish Assessor’s Office and to the best of my knowledge she has never been an employee of the Office," Guerin said.

The officer let her go, and that's when she told him again about the incident up the road.

"At the light," Chelette said. "There were people arguing."

The officer got back in his unit to find there was no such incident. Four days passed since that stop, and officers had signed warrants in hand. She was taken to jail and booked for false communication to raise an emergency response (felony), false impersonation of a peace officer (felony), public intimidation (felony), and speeding.

While the officers were booking her, jailers reported that she was still running her mouth.

"After tonight, you won't have a job. Won't have a job much longer," they heard her say.

That's where the additional charge of public intimidation came in.

The sheriff's office said Chelette resigned last year. She was employed at the work release facility. Chelette told the Brusly officer she now works for the assessor's office. The clerk of court said despite her being booked Monday, nothing had showed up in their system yet.