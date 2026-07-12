Former Tigers shine in MLB All-Star Futures Game

PHILADELPHIA - It's easy to wonder when former LSU pitchers Kade Anderson and Anthony Eyanson will be in the real-deal MLB All-Star Game, instead of the Futures Game, but for now, the latter is where they are.

Anderson, the former top-five draft pick, got the start for the American League and put away the National League on just ten pitches. Anderson is ranked as Seattle's No. 1 prospect and the No. 5 prospect in all of baseball.

Eyanson, the Red Sox No. 2 prospect, saw less action than Anderson did, with just a third of an inning pitched, but was still the winning pitcher. Down in the Minor leagues this year, Eyanson advanced from High-A to Double-A. With the Portland Sea Dogs, Eyanson's sitting with a 1.78 ERA in 35.1 innings pitched.