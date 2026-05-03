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Former Tiger Naz Reid wins Bob Petit award
BATON ROUGE — Former LSU basketball player Naz Reid won the Bob Pettit Award at the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches banquet at the Baton Rouge Marriott.
Reid, who plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, took home the honor for the third time in four years and for the second consecutive season.
The award recognizes the top professional player from a state school. Reid's Timberwolves are heading into the second round of the Western Conference NBA playoffs against the San Antonio Spurs after defeating the Denver Nuggets in six games.
In that opening round series, Reid had four double figure scoring games, including 15 points in the series clinching win over Denver.
This season, the Roselle, New Jersey native averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 77 games. Over his 483-game career, he has averaged 11.9 points per game.
Reid was part of the LSU team that won the Southeastern Conference championship in 2018-19 and advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16. He went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft but signed with Minnesota for the NBA Summer League.
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He later signed a two-way contract that led to two extensions, the last coming in 2025.
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