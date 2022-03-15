71°
Former Tiger Andrew Whitworth retires after Rams' Super Bowl win
LOS ANGELES - Andrew Whitworth, one of several former LSU stars who played in Super Bowl 56, has announced his retirement weeks after earning a championship ring.
Whitworth, 40, capped off a long, successful NFL career last month with his first-ever Super Bowl win coming against the Joe Burrow-led Cincinnati Bengals. Whitworth played with the Bengals before spending the last 16 season with the Rams.
Thank you, 7??7??!— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 15, 2022
Can't wait to see what's next. ?? pic.twitter.com/EhTSwKqtpI
Whitworth played at LSU from 2001 to 2005, where he was part of the 2003 national title-winning team.
