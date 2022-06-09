Former State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves avoids penalties for ignoring subpoena

BATON ROUGE - During a lengthy State Police Commission meeting Thursday, commissioners voted to recall a subpoena that was issued for Colonel Kevin Reeves as Trooper Carl Cavalier appeals his termination from State Police.

Cavalier was terminated for doing an interview with the WBRZ Investigative Unit, and other media outlets. Last month, the State Police Commission held the former leader of State Police in contempt for ignoring a subpoena to show up and answer questions about State Police.

Cavalier was fired after Reeves had already retired from the agency.

Thursday, the commission met to decide on any penalties that would be levied.

The commission determined that the admonition for contempt against Reeves still stands for ignoring the subpoena, but did not impose a penalty on him saying he relied on the advice of his lawyer and past respect shown for the State Police Commission while he served as colonel.

Lewis Unglesby is representing Reeves. Reeves declined to comment Thursday, but Unglesby did.

"This was a frivolous subpoena proven to be so today," Unglesby said. "Colonel Reeves has admirably served the state throughout his career, and we are glad that this entire matter is put to rest on terms favorable to him."