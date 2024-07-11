Former St. James and LSU quarterback is now the head coach at Ascension Catholic

Baton Rouge - It wasn't that long ago that Lowell Narcisse was suiting up every week for a football game. He was a four star recruit out of St. James High School and went on to play at LSU and UTSA.

However, many injuries throughout his career forced him to retire from playing football. It was through being on the sidelines, coaching up his teammates that inspired Narcisse to get into coaching.

After spending two seasons at a Texas high school, he returned home to Louisiana to be the offensive coordinator at East Ascension. Shortly after being hired there, he was offered the head coaching job at Ascension Catholic High School. He says it was an opportunity that would've been hard to pass up.

"No matter how ready you feel you are, you never are, you know. There's just certain things that you're going to learn as you go on the journey. Just being organized and having the plan is the biggest thing, and everything else you can figure out along the way," Narcisse said about what he's learned since he's taken the job.

At just 25 years old, Narcisse is taking over the Bulldog's program and the adjustment for him and the team has been going smoothly.

"I tell them all the time that trust is truth over time, and I know it's going to take some time for those guys to get to where we want them to get. It's a learning process. We're still getting to learn each other as we go. How to communicate with those guys and how they want to communicate with me, but like I said, I think we're off to a right start," Narcisse said.

Narcisse is determined to create a culture that builds young athletes into better players and young men.

"My biggest thing is, it's not about like, the wins and losses are going to take care of itself, but how many boys are we creating into men. That's my biggest thing. How can I give those guys my life experiences for them to be successful in life," he added.

The Ascension Catholic Bulldogs will open their season with Lowell Narcisse at the helm on September 5th as they travel to face the H.L. Bourgeois Braves.