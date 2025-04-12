Former Southern wide receiver arrested for domestic abuse; accuser posted video on social media

BATON ROUGE - A woman is accusing a former Southern football player of domestic violence in a post that went viral on Instagram.

WBRZ confirmed that Quaydarius Davis, 22, was booked by the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office for first-degree burglary and domestic abuse and battery by strangulation. His bail is set for $20,000.

In an Instagram post, user jayunna.monae said Davis choked her until she passed out, kicked her door down and punched her multiple times after she attempted to break up with him. The user also shared security camera footage of her in an altercation with a man, showing him choking her from behind until she lost consciousness.

Southern said Davis was dismissed from the team in October 2024 due to "breaking team rules" and was unaffiliated with the athletics program.

Davis announced on his social media last Friday that he was entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility left.

Davis, a former four-star prospect according to 247sports, faced previous accusations of domestic violence in 2021 that led to Kansas University terminating its recruitment of Davis after he committed to play for them, according to the Dallas Morning News. He played for Jackson State University, Texas Southern University and Southern during his college career.

WBRZ reached out to the alleged victim who posted the video, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and the Tulsa Police Department but has not received a response.

Video credit to user jayunna.monae.