Former Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office dispatcher arrested for unlawful use of a tracking device

NEW ROADS — A former communications dispatcher with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office was arrested in relation to an incident that happened during her time with the department, according to PCPSO.

Deputies confirmed that Ashlie Leblanc was arrested Wednesday for malfeasance in office, obstruction of justice and unlawful use of a cellular tracking device.

She was booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center and has since bonded out.

WBRZ has reached out for details on the incident that led to Leblanc's arrest.