Former Oakland police chief selected to lead NOPD
NEW ORLEANS - Anne Kirkpatrick, the former Oakland police chief, has been selected by LaToya Cantrell to lead the New Orleans Police Department.
Cantrell announced Kirkpatrick's new position on Monday afternoon. She comes to New Orleans with more than 35 years of law enforcement experience, including 20 of those spent in leadership positions.
