Former NFL player's son pleads guilty in deadly 2022 hit-and-run crash

BATON ROUGE - The son of a former NFL player pleaded guilty in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Oct. 2022.

On Wednesday, Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville pleaded guilty to hit and run driving that caused a serious bodily injury or death. A grand jury chose not to act on charging Brister with negligent homicide.

Brister, the son of former NFL player Walter "Bubby" Brister, was arrested after hitting 44-year-old Jude Jarreau on Oct. 9, 2022 near the corner of Ben Hur Road and Burbank Drive. Jarreau died at the scene and Brister left before police arrived.

Several days later, Brister surrendered himself to police and was arrested for felony hit-and-run driving.

Brister's sentencing is Oct. 11.