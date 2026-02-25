Former member of Human Jukebox appointed as Southern University band's arranger

BATON ROUGE — A former member of the Human Jukebox has been appointed as the Southern University marching band's arranger.

Jaron "Bear" Williams started his musical career when he was 9 years old, before marching in the Human Jukebox in college, serving as trumpet section leader and principal trumpet player in the school's Wind Ensemble.

Eventually, he was named the Bandsman of the Year, the program's highest honor.

He then became the band director of the Roots of Music, the program that started his musical journey as a boy, and also led the historic New Orleans All-Star Band.

Now, returning to Southern, his career has come full circle, the school said. He will now serve as an arranger, shaping the direction the band's music will take in the future.