Former LSU Tiger coach takes athletic director job in Ohio

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OHIO – Former LSU Tiger football special teams coordinator Brian Polian has been named the new athletic director at John Carroll University, a small private school in Ohio.

Polian is a 1997 graduate of the university and moves back to the Blue Streaks after moving off the field from coaching special teams in 2022 to a general manager role in 2023 for Brian Kelly at the Tigers.

"Brian Polian has been a key figure in the success of our programs at Notre Dame and LSU as a coach, recruiter, and administrator," LSU head coach Brian Kelly said in a release from John Carroll.

Polian's special teams units struggled in 2022 with key gaffes showing right away in the season opener against Florida St. in a blocked extra point that could have tied the game and resulted in a loss.

Those miscues continued throughout the year with muffed punts and kick-offs and a general lack of execution in many areas.

Polian was moved to an off the field coaching role at the end of that season and special teams at LSU are now coached by John Jancek and multiple position coaches are handling different aspects including line protection and kick fielders.

"I have no doubt that he will use his knowledge, experience, and passion for people to make John Carroll University and Blue Streak athletics better in the future," Kelly added.

John Carroll will formally welcome Polian during a press conference on Wednesday, May 3 at 1 p.m.

"In 25 years of coaching, I have moved all over the country. There are only a handful of places that have felt like home. John Carroll University and Northeast Ohio has always been one of those places," said Polian. "I am very grateful to President Miciak for the opportunity to bring our family back to a community that we care for so deeply. It is truly a blessing, and we are incredibly excited to take on this new challenge."



Polian will be a transformational leader for John Carroll Athletics during a critical time as the Blue Streaks continue to pursue national success. JCU has won a record seven-straight Ohio Athletic Conference Men's All-Sports Trophies and currently stands 21st in the NACDA Learfield Directors' Cup standings.



