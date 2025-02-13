48°
Former LSU star, others host mental health awareness event in PMAC
BATON ROUGE — Children and adults gathered at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Wednesday to discuss the importance of mental health with a former LSU football star.
Ryan Clark, a safety who played at LSU from 1997 to 2001, hosted the second annual Planting Seeds of Hope event promoting positive discussions about mental well-being.
Several foundations founded the event to encourage people to actively discuss their mental health and to reach out to others for help.
This year's program featured a panel of former LSU players and professors who shared their experiences. They also offered several resources for those in need.
