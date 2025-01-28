Former LSU star chosen as one of the athletes to be on the cover of baseball video game The Show

Photo via MLB The Show

For the 20th edition of the hit baseball video game MLB The Show, the developers on Tuesday decided the feature three athletes on its cover: one of whom is former LSU superstar Paul Skenes.

Skenes was LSU's ace pitcher during the 2023 season and saw the team through to a national championship. He was named the National Rookie of the Year and the Player of the Year.

He now plays for the Pittsburgh Pirates up in the northeast.

Joining him on the cover are Elly De La Cruz of the Cincinnati Reds and Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles.

"These rising stars join a rich history of legendary cover athletes, symbolizing the future of baseball as we celebrate 20 incredible years of the franchise," the development team said in the cover reveal.