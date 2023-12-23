67°
Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette to play first game of 2023 season
BUFFALO - Former LSU running back Leonard Fournette is making his season debut after the Buffalo Bills called him up from their practice squad Saturday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Fournette, who was drafted 4th overall by the Jaguars and helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl, had not played since last season. He signed with Buffalo on Oct. 31.
Fournette will be second-string behind James Cook. He had 3830 rushing yards, 40 rushing touchdowns and 6.2 yards per carry during his time at LSU.
