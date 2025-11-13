53°
Former LSU pitcher Paul Skenes wins Cy Young Award
BATON ROUGE - Former LSU pitcher and current Pittsburgh Pirates ace, Paul Skenes, was named the 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner, becoming the first former LSU pitcher to receive the honor.
After winning Rookie of the Year in 2024, Skenes topped that to win the MLB ERA crown with a 1.97 ERA and 216 strikeouts in 187.2 innings of work.
Skenes finished third as a finalist for the Cy Young award last season. He also has been the National League's starting pitcher in the last two All-Star Games.
