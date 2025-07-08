74°
Former LSU men's basketball player signs with the New Orleans Pelicans Summer League team

11 hours 18 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, July 07 2025 Jul 7, 2025 July 07, 2025 7:16 PM July 07, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

NEW ORLEANS - Former LSU Tiger, Will Baker, has signed with the New Orleans Pelicans Summer League team for his chance at going pro.

Baker, who played at LSU during the 2023-2024 season, spent the past NBA season playing in the NBA G League.

While at LSU, the 6-foot-11 center averaged 11 points and 4.8 rebounds per game as the Tigers finished the season 17-16.

The NBA 2K26 Summer League, starts on July 10 and runs through July 20th, 2025 in Las Vegas.

