74°
Latest Weather Blog
Former LSU men's basketball player signs with the New Orleans Pelicans Summer League team
NEW ORLEANS - Former LSU Tiger, Will Baker, has signed with the New Orleans Pelicans Summer League team for his chance at going pro.
Baker, who played at LSU during the 2023-2024 season, spent the past NBA season playing in the NBA G League.
While at LSU, the 6-foot-11 center averaged 11 points and 4.8 rebounds per game as the Tigers finished the season 17-16.
Trending News
The NBA 2K26 Summer League, starts on July 10 and runs through July 20th, 2025 in Las Vegas.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man pleads guilty to 2018 killing on Peach Street; police said drug...
-
Family: LSU strength and conditioning coach has leg amputated after Fourth of...
-
DOC lieutenant at Angola resigns after arrest, allegedly smuggled cell phones into...
-
I-12 Eastbound shut down near Holden exit after 18-wheeler caught fire
-
One killed, another hurt in shooting along Seville Avenue in Baker
Sports Video
-
Southern University soccer prepares for the 2025 season as the reigning SWAC...
-
Former LSU men's basketball player gets a shot with the Pelicans Summer...
-
Sports2-A-Days: Catholic High Bears
-
LSU's Flau'jae Johnson takes home gold for USA on international stage
-
Baton Rouge Rougarou defeat Seguin River Monsters in both games Sunday