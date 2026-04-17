Latest Weather Blog
Former LSU guard Jada Richard commits to Ole Miss
BATON ROUGE - Another wrinkle has been added to the ever growing connection between Ole Miss and LSU. Former LSU point guard and Louisiana native Jada Richard committed to the Rebels after entering the transfer portal last week with a "do not contact" tag.
Richard, the 2024 Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year and Miss Basketball, started 34 games for the Tigers in her sophomore season and averaged 9.5 points per game. Her entering the portal was a surprise, especially after LSU head coach Kim Mulkey had previously said that she expected everyone on the roster except for Divine Bourrage to return.
Richard's move to Ole Miss keeps her in the SEC as the Tigers replace her with a different guard named Jada: Jada Williams from Iowa State.
Trending News
LSU is scheduled to play Ole Miss in Oxford during the 2026-27 season.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trump and Iranian foreign minister say Strait of Hormuz is fully open
-
Brian Kelly makes first television appearance since being ousted as LSU head...
-
2une In Previews: Love the Boot Week 2026 kicks off on Saturday
-
LPSO: Man wanted for stealing $4,000 worth of cell phones, equipment using...
-
Police lieutenant who worked at BRPD for nearly 30 years passes away
Sports Video
-
LSU gymnastics readies for NCAA National semi-finals in Ft. Worth
-
WATCH: Flau'jae Johnson arrives in Seattle to local cheers after being drafted...
-
LSU baseball snaps losing skid with mid-week win
-
As spring practice continues, Lane Kiffin prepares Tigers for September debut against...
-
Flau'jae Johnson drafted and traded in wild WNBA night