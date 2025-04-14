Former LSU forward Aneesah Morrow drafted 7th overall to the Connecticut Sun in the 2025 WNBA Draft

NEW YORK CITY - With the 7th overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, the Connecticut Sun selected former LSU forward Aneesah Morrow.

Morrow led Division I in rebounding this past season with 13.5 rebounds per game, and also led the Tigers in scoring, averaging 18.7 points per game. She finished her career with 104 double-doubles, the second-most in D-I history.

Before transferring to LSU in 2023, Morrow shined at DePaul, becoming one of the top players in the country. In her sophomore season, she averaged 25.7 points and 12.2 rebounds and was the only player in the country other than Angel Reese to rank inside the top 10 in both scoring and rebounding.

Despite being an undersized forward at 6'1", Morrow's physical play in the paint elevated the Tigers over the past two seasons. LSU made it deep into the NCAA tournament with the help of Morrow, coming up just short in the Elite 8 against Iowa in 2024 and UCLA in 2025.

LSU women's basketball head coach Kim Mulkey reflected on Morrow's two seasons with the Tigers, saying, "She'll go down in the history of my coaching as one of the greats, and she was rewarded this year being recognized on All-American teams and All-Conference teams, as she should've been."

In her senior season, Morrow became the first player in LSU program history to earn the Basketball Hall of Fame’s Katrina McClain Award as the nation’s best power forward.

The Sun will open up their 2025 regular season at home against the Washington Mystics on Sunday, May 18.