Former LSU football player Drake Davis expected to appear before judge

BATON ROUGE - Drake Davis, a former LSU wider receiver who was named in a recent USA Today investigative report about LSU's alleged mishandling of assault incidents involving its athletes, is scheduled to appear before a judge Friday, Dec. 18.

On July 28, Davis was arrested after he allegedly attacked a dating partner.

Deputies say the arrest happened around 3:30 a.m. after they were dispatched to investigate a domestic disturbance at 10201 Park Rowe Ave. A witness on the scene claimed that Davis and the victim, Davis' girlfriend, had gotten into an argument that turned physical. The witness showed deputies a cell phone video they had taken of the incident.

According to the arrest report, the victim at first claimed that nothing occurred between her and Davis. But after deputies informed her that they received a video from a witness, she admitted that Davis grabbed her by her arms and pushed her after he discovered that she was talking with another man.

This wasn't the former football player's first run-in with the law.

He'd previously been accused of beating a former girlfriend between April and September 2018. Arrest records indicate he was initially apprehended by authorities back in August of 2018 when he allegedly punched the victim so hard that she suffered broken ribs. Davis was later released on bond under the condition he obeyed a curfew and stayed away from the victim.

He was arrested a second time in September of 2018 after he was accused of violating that court order and seeking out the victim again. He was then booked on new battery charges after he allegedly struck and strangled the woman before ripping her earring off.

Davis was additionally booked on two counts child pornography charges after investigators found lewd photos of juveniles in his text messages. Police say they stumbled across the videos while investigating the abuse allegations in September of 2018.