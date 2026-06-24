92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former LSU football head coach Brian Kelly will call games for CBS next season, reports say

2 hours 2 minutes 2 seconds ago Wednesday, June 24 2026 Jun 24, 2026 June 24, 2026 2:41 PM June 24, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Former LSU football head coach Brian Kelly will call college football games for CBS in the 2026-2027 season, according to a report by On3

Kelly, now a CBS college football analyst, will be on the broadcast for Mountain West Conference games, the report says. 

Trending News

LSU hired Kelly in 2021 as the successor to Ed Orgeron. He was fired in October last year after the Tigers were blown out in Death Valley by Texas A&M, his team's third loss of the season. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days