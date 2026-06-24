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Former LSU football head coach Brian Kelly will call games for CBS next season, reports say
BATON ROUGE — Former LSU football head coach Brian Kelly will call college football games for CBS in the 2026-2027 season, according to a report by On3.
Kelly, now a CBS college football analyst, will be on the broadcast for Mountain West Conference games, the report says.
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LSU hired Kelly in 2021 as the successor to Ed Orgeron. He was fired in October last year after the Tigers were blown out in Death Valley by Texas A&M, his team's third loss of the season.
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