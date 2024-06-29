Former LSU and current NFL player hosts free camp at Memorial Stadium

Baton Rouge - It may have been a hot Saturday in June, but that didn't stop over 200 kids from going to Memorial Stadium for the La'el Collins football camp.

Collins is a former Redemptorist and LSU offensive lineman and is currently an offensive tackle for the Buffalo Bills entering his ninth season in the NFL.

He says that he's held this free camp as often as he could since making it to the professional level and it was Warrick Dunn who inspired him. Collins went to Dunn's free football camps as a child.

It was also a full circle moment for Collins hosting the event at the very stadium he played his first football game in.

Through the camp, kids from 6-18 years old can learn the fundamentals, techniques, communications and disciplines of football no matter what position they play.

La'el was very hands on throughout the camp helping kids soak up all of the knowledge they got.

It was important to him that the event was free of charge to allow anyone to come join the fun, and Collins hopes that his journey can be something the next generation can learn from in order to reach their dreams like Collins did.

"You know, I think I've been fortunate enough to play the game at a high level and be able to put myself in a position to come back to my hometown and do things for the community. You know, that's what it's all about. These guys are going to be the future. They're the future of the city. The future of the state. We just want to make sure we're doing it the right way and going about it the right way," Collins said.

After the camp was over, the kids were treated to Raising Canes and a waterslide outside of the stadium.