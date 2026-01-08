Latest Weather Blog
Former Louisiana House Speaker pleads not guilty to charges connected to disappearance of state artifact
BATON ROUGE — Former Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony charges connected to the disappearance of an ancient cypress board that is considered a state artifact.
Schexnayder was indicted and arrested in November after the board was last seen in his Gonzales legislative office. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of felony theft over $25,000 and felony malfeasance in office.
WBRZ previously reported that Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill sought the indictment.
"I remember going to the Capitol with him to see the board when I was 7 or 8 years old," Julius Mullins, a family member of Walter Stebbins, the man who donated the artifact to the State Capitol in the 1950s, told WBRZ. "My grandad was in charge of timber in Livingston, around Maurepas, back in the late 1800s, early 1900s. One of the last trees they cut, they saved some of the wood."
Trending News
Schexnayder is due back in court on Feb. 5.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Movies at Manship brings classic films, private screenings to downtown theater this...
-
New Orleans-based law firm McGlinchey Stafford closing its doors after more than...
-
Attorney for Rob Reiner's son resigns but says his client is not...
-
State Police issues Silver Alert for 76-year-old New Orleans woman
-
Baton Rouge billboard offers $5k reward for information about missing Zachary woman's...
Sports Video
-
Kellen Moore and Mickey Loomis reflect on 2025 Saints season
-
Southern's leading rusher will return for 2026 season
-
LSU adds three transfers from Florida on Wednesday
-
Kim Mulkey debut's weekly radio show at TJ Ribs for 2025-26 season
-
LSU men's basketball can't survive sluggish first half to beat South Carolina