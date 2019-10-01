74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Former La. Senator killed in Livingston Parish crash

Monday, September 30 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - State police say a former Louisiana senator was killed in a crash on Frost Road Sunday. 

Police say 58-year-old Heulette "Clo" Fontenot Jr. was killed in the collision on Frost Road, south of I-12, around 11:30 a.m. Investigators believe Fontenot failed to yield while making a left turn onto Frost Road and pulled into the path of an oncoming vehicle. 

Fontenot was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and later died at the hospital.

Fontenot served12 years in the Louisiana Legislature until his retirement in 2007. 

It's unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash. Toxicology results are pending. 

