Former La. Senator killed in Livingston Parish crash
LIVINGSTON - State police say a former Louisiana senator was killed in a crash on Frost Road Sunday.
Police say 58-year-old Heulette "Clo" Fontenot Jr. was killed in the collision on Frost Road, south of I-12, around 11:30 a.m. Investigators believe Fontenot failed to yield while making a left turn onto Frost Road and pulled into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
Fontenot was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and later died at the hospital.
Fontenot served12 years in the Louisiana Legislature until his retirement in 2007.
It's unknown if impairment was a factor in the crash. Toxicology results are pending.
