60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Former Istrouma High teacher formally charged in rape case involving student

2 hours 37 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, October 11 2023 Oct 11, 2023 October 11, 2023 2:07 PM October 11, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A former high school teacher accused of raping a student on campus was charged on multiple counts this week.

Johnnie Butler, 42, was charged by the district attorney's office Wednesday for sexual battery and third-degree rape.

He was first arrested back in May after allegations surfaced that he sexually assaulted a student in a closet at Istrouma High School. Butler was also a reserve deputy prior to his arrest.

The student's father told WBRZ that Butler asked his daughter to meet him at school, then attacked her. A hospital administered a rape kit as investigators were summoned.

The student was 18 years old at the time. 

Trending News

Butler said he didn't have sexual contact with the victim but admitted to deleting graphic text messages he had sent her, according to arrest documents.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days