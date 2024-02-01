One dead after house fire off North Foster Drive; house was former home of Devin Page Jr.

BATON ROUGE - One person person died after a house caught fire off North Foster Drive Thursday afternoon.

Janice Jones, 81, died after her injuries from the fire, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Officials said the fire happened on Fairfields Avenue around 12:45 p.m., and it happened at the same house where a stray bullet struck three-year-old Devin Page Jr. back in April 2022. The family does not own the home and they do not live there anymore.

