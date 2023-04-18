Latest Weather Blog
Former employee disabled security at Port Allen trucking company, stole $31K in equipment
PORT ALLEN - A man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment from his former workplace and then stashing it away at his home in Livingston Parish.
About $31,000 worth of tools and other equipment were stolen after Aaron Ballard, 43, allegedly disabled the security system at Kent Environmental, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said in a news release Tuesday.
Upon discovering the burglary at the trucking company in Port Allen, West Baton Rouge deputies requested a search at Ballard's home in Denham Springs through the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. There, deputies reportedly found much of the missing equipment. Deputies also noted that Ballard was trying to remove the markings from a stolen U-Haul trailer when they arrived.
Trending News
Ballard is being held in Livingston Parish and will be booked in West Baton Rouge for simple burglary.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here
-
DOTD begins National Work Zone Awareness Week with memorial in front of...
-
Woman convicted in cold case killing tried to claim her sentence was...
-
Police: Pregnant woman was gunned down in case of mistaken identity; sheriff's...
-
Zachary church destroyed after roof collapses; services temporarily moved to Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here
-
LSU excelling in multiple sports, competing for championships
-
LSU Gymnastics gets fourth place in NCAA Championship; Haleigh Bryant tied two...
-
LSU Gymnastics set to compete for national title
-
Mayor announces minor league hockey team coming to Baton Rouge