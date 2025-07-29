Former Donaldsonville mayoral candidate accused of obstruction of justice; third arrest in year

DONALDSONVILLE — A former Donaldsonville mayoral candidate was arrested for the third time in a year, this time on obstruction of justice charges tied to a previous money laundering charge.

Glenn Price, 68, was arrested in October 2024 for allegedly laundering $100,000 and the illegal transmission of funds. His newest arrest on Monday is connected to this case, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Donovan Jackson said.

"It was found that he tampered with evidence while colluding with his girlfriend," Jackson told WBRZ.

Price posted a $5,000 bond Tuesday.

Price was also arrested a few weeks before his money laundering arrest, when he was accused of stealing copper wire from utility poles in Livingston and East Feliciana parishes and selling it. According to authorities, he profited more than $25,000 from these transactions.

Price unsuccessfully ran for Donaldsonville mayor against incumbent Leroy Sullivan in the Nov. 5 race.

Price was also involved in an altercation with Donaldsonville Councilmember Clem Brown during a May 2025 meeting that called to remove two board of adjustment members. During the altercation, filmed by Board of Adjustment Member Shentelle Daigle, Brown yelled at the former mayoral candidate.

"Councilman Clem Bo Brown called me out my name with a threat. He told me if I ever put him and or his brother's name in my mouth again that he was going to put a hole in my head," Price said at the time.