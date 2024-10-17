Former deputy found guilty for principal to first-degree rape of a one year old

ST. GABRIEL - A former Iberville Parish deputy was found guilty for principal to first-degree rape of a one year old Thursday, according to the 18th JDC.

Shaderick Jones, 47, was found guilty for the aforementioned crime as well as conspiracy to commit aggravated crime against nature, obstruction of justice, malfeasance in office, and pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

Jones had been arrested after coercing a female accomplice, Iyesha Todd, to perform oral sex on her one-year-old son in June 2019. According to Todd, Jones used his knowledge of an outstanding bench warrant for Todd to coerce her and threatened to bring her to jail if she did not perform oral sex on her child. Todd also said Jones made her record the video, send it to him, and said that no one would believe her if she showed the video to law enforcement because he was an officer.

Jones' live-in girlfriend saw the video on one of his devices and had a mutual friend turn it over to law enforcement, leading to the arrest of both Todd and Jones.

After his arrest, officials found numerous electronic images of child pornography. He was convicted in October 2022 by a West Baton Rouge Parish jury for 24 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 55 counts of sexual abuse of animals. He was sentenced at that time to over 100 years for possession of pornography.

Todd plead guilty to attempted first-degree rape, aggravated crime against nature and pornography involving juveniles in August 2024. She is currently serving a 14 year sentence.

Sentencing for Jones is set for Nov. 7.