Latest Weather Blog
Former dean at LA Tech, current school board member arrested for obscenity, drugs
RUSTON - A former dean at Louisiana Tech University and current school board member was arrested Friday for alleged public nudity and possession of drugs.
KNOE reported Sunday that the Ruston Police Department arrested David Gullatt, 72, while responding to complaints of a nude man performing a lewd act in a parking lot Friday.
Officers located Gullatt outside of the Graham Shopping Center located on N Service Road East in Ruston.
When questioned by police, Gullatt reportedly denies doing anything other than changing his clothes.
Officers searched the suspect and found a clear plastic bag filled with suspected methamphetamine.
Gullatt was transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center. Prior to booking, Gullatt went through a body scanner, and officers found a glass smoking pipe with suspected meth residue inside, according to KNOE.
Gullatt was booked on charges of obscenity, possession of Schedule II drugs (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.
Trending News
Louisiana Tech University officials told KNOE that Gullatt was dean of the school's College of Education before he retired in 2012. He is currently a member of the Lincoln Parish School Board for District 3.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local speech therapists concerned CDC milestones could overlook early developmental delays
-
WNBA's Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges
-
Baton Rouge locals show support for truckers' freedom convoy
-
Plants hard to find as landscapers prepare for the busy spring to...
-
Kenilworth Charter School remembers beloved student killed in car accident
Sports Video
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year
-
Southeastern baseball falls to UAB 6-4
-
Lady Tigers' Khayla Pointer looks back over college career, talks goals and...