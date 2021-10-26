78°
Former BRPD officer accused of stealing drugs, smashing evidence formally charged

BATON ROUGE - A police officer arrested four times in the wake of a corruption investigation at the Baton Rouge Police Department was formally charged on several criminal counts Tuesday.

Jason Acree was first arrested in February after he was accused of taking marijuana from a BRPD evidence locker and giving it to a friend. An investigation also uncovered video of Acree smashing open a safe while out on a call. The video was from a 2018 drug case where a suspect was later arrested and convicted. 

On Tuesday he was formally charged with malfeasance in office, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, perjury and filing false public records. Those charges were tied to incidents that happened between September 2020 and November 2020.

Acree was most recently arrested in Ascension Parish back in May after he was caught illegally drag racing with drugs and guns in his car.

In July, a judge ordered the Acree remain in jail without bond.

